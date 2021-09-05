Bladen County Schools graduation rate exceeds 91 percent, and the state norm

ELIZABETHTOWN — Graduation rate in the past year for Bladen County Schools exceeded 91 percent.

The state Department of Public Instruction released that information and more on testing last week. The 91.5 percent grade for the entire district includes 94.3 percent at West Bladen High and 88.8 percent at East Bladen High.

The state average, for the four years beginning in 2017-18, was 86.9 percent. It was 87.6 percent in 2020, when the end of the year was marred by the beginning of school shutdowns caused by the virus.

The school performance grades for 2020-21 were granted a waiver, both from the U.S. Department of Education and the state General Assembly. Data was still presented for, the state Department of Public Instruction says, “educators and parents to identify where additional support is needed as students begin the 2021-22 school year. Comparing the 2020-21 data with any previous year’s data prior to COVID is cautioned.”

The end-of-grade and end-of-course assessments were reported for the year. Also reported were the percentage of students identified as English learners who met the exit criteria from such status; and disaggragated data for 11th grade students who participated in the ACT and also in WorkKeys.

There were some new measurements in student performance on state assessment in grades 3-8.

In grades 3-8, students take end-of-grade assessments, and the third-graders take beginning-of-the-grade assessment, for English language arts. Grades 3-7 take end-of-grade assessment for math, and eighth-graders take that and N.C. Math 1.

Tenth-graders take English II end-of-grade assessment.

Ninth-graders take N.C. Math 1 end-of-grade assessment, and 11th-graders take N.C. Math 3.

For science, fifth-graders and eighth-graders take end-of-grade assessments, and 11th-graders take biology end-of-grade assessment.

The 10th-graders take pre-ACT, 11th-graders take the ACT, and 12th-graders take WorkKeys.

Student performance was lower throughout the 2020-21 scores compared to the 2018-19 year. Only 45.4 percent of K-12 students passed the state exams in the COVID-19 year that included remote learning, students taken out of school systems in favor of homeschooling and other options, and a disjointed return to extracurricular activities.

“We know the 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging for students, families and educators,” said Catherine Truitt, the elected state superintendent. “We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators.”

