Dynopar aims to reuse building in Elizabethtown, create addtional 41-plus jobs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dynapar Corp., a customized systems solutions company, is looking to add more than three dozen jobs here paying average annual salary of $55,000.

Bladen County commissioners on Tuesday, in regular session, formally adopted a resolution in support of an application for the state’s Building Reuse Program and its One NC Program grant funding. Chuck Heustess, director of economic development for the county, said the positions would include assembly and engineering jobs.

“It’s a project we’re excited about recruiting for,” he told the panel.

The application will say 41 jobs. Heustess said that number is conservative, for grant application purposes, and could grow past 50.

Project Breeze, as it has been known in closed session discussions, would renovate 165,000 square feet of manufacturing space at 2100 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Aging spots on the roof, and heating and air conditioning upgrades, would be the primary focus of spending.

On a grant of $400,000, Dynapar would be required to spend $800,000. Heustess said the company projects to spend more than $1 million.

The One NC Grant, if approved, would require a match from local governments. The anticipated funding would be $150,000. Heustess said that figure could be matched by either the county, or in conjunction with the town of Elizabethtown.

The Building Reuse application was filed before deadline last week, the One NC Grant is yet to be turned in, Heustess said.

Commissioner Arthur Bullock inquired about the level of academics, or certification, needed to get the positions. Heustess said it varied; assembly jobs, for example, are about $15 per hour. Other positions are as much as college degree preferred, and some would fit those with training from a community college.

Dynapar was established in 1955. It offers a range of encoders, resolvers and accessories for motion feedback control, its website says. The customized system solutions are for heavy-, industrial, servo- or light-duty application.

In a second unrelated economic development matter, Heustess shared information with the board on a collaborative effort among eight counties regionally to apply for a Build Back Better Challenge grant. He met previously with County Manager Greg Martin and Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, got a go-ahead, and seven other counties have joined the effort.

They include Cumberland, Columbus, Sampson, Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Richmond. All are Tier 1, a level assigned by the state indicating distress level, and all are contiguous.

No county would be considered the hub.

According to the website of the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Build Back Better Challenge is designed “to assist communities nationwide in their efforts to build back better by accelerating the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks.”

In Phase 1, 50 to 60 regional coalitions are to be awarded $500,000 each in technical assistance funds “to support three to eight projects to grow a regional growth cluster,” the website says. In Phase 2, EDA will award 20 to 30 regional coalitions $25 million to $75 million, and up to $100 million, to implement those projects.

A letter on behalf of the board cites the recession of just more than a decade ago, multiple devastating hurricanes, and COVID-19 as impediments to growth and prosperity for Bladen as a rural county. It also acknowledges the bright spot of an advanced manufacturing base, and the need to grow it in order to help the tax base.

Heustess said a next step would be putting together a plan in the range of $25 million to $75 million.

The Phase 1 deadline is Oct. 19, and Phase 2 deadline is March 15, 2022.

