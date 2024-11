ELIZABETHTOWN — The Rev. Keith Graham was guest speaker Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 in District 7730.

Graham is the manager of Workforce Development at Men & Women United for Youth and Families.

The organization partners with a number of entities in multiple counties, helping young people reach their potential with programs that assist, enrich and enlighten each family member with valuable resources and educational opportunities to enhance the quality of their lives.