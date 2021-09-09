Benefit concert Saturday for police, fire departments; White Lake Drive to be partially closed

WHITE LAKE — A concert to benefit funding the police and fire departments in White Lake is Saturday night.

Cost is $5 for a ticket, and $10 for parking. The tickets to enter can be obtained through thegrandregal.com.

Parmalee, a country singer, is the headline act. Others scheduled to play include Garrett Biggs and R.T. Johnson.

Tonight, the country and bluegrass group Riggsbee Road will perform.

The town of White Lake announced Thursday is would be closing a section of White Lake Drive for the safety of those coming and going to the concert on Saturday night. The closure is from 4 p.m. to midnight.