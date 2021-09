DUBLIN — Madison Bryant will serve as emcee on Saturday night at the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant.

The scholarship contest is being held this year in the auditorium of Bladen Community College. Competition is from Tiny through Miss division.

The festival is the following Saturday, Sept. 18, with a parade that steps off at 10 a.m. Patrons can expect to find plenty of food, crafts, games, music, and inflatable houses at Dublin Primary School.