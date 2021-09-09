9/11 events in Bladen County

The following is a partial list of events happening in Bladen County related to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

• Through Wednesday: Bladen Community College welcomes the public to come to its Dublin campus for commemorative Walk to Remember. It begins at the Page Student Resources Center, or library, by the flag, winds through campus, and returns to the flag. There are spots along the path with signs, and opportunities for reflection. There’s a tree in place, ready for tied notes.

• Saturday: At 7 p.m., the Bladen Courthouse lawn is the site for a Community Gathering – Patriotic Service. All are invited, and welcome to bring a lawn chair.