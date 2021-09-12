Town Council of Elizabethtown convenes Monday; here’s a link to the meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council for Elizabethtown will meet Monday evening through the internet application Zoom.

There is no noon work session for the council.

To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89896179855?pwd=Z0RnalE4VkNvODBtOVhnZCtpYlhDQT09 and use meeting ID 898 9617 9855 and passcode 774584.

To join by telephone, call 301-715 -8592 and use meeting ID 898 9617 9855 and passcode 774584.

To have public comments read during the open forum, email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or place them in the dropbox — addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester — at the drive-thru at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St.