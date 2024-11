ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education for Bladen County will meet Monday evening.

The district has held open in-person meetings with an option to join remotely. To join the meeting, go to the Bladen County Schools website 10 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. meeting for a link. The website is bladen.k12.nc.us.

More information is available by calling the district office at 910-862-4136.