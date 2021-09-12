Coronavirus: Bladen County enduring its deadliest stretch of the worldwide pandemic

DEATHS 2: May, 2020 1: June, 2020 2: July, 2020 5: August, 2020 5: September, 2020 4: October, 2020 5: December, 2020 10: January, 2021 6: February, 2021 1: March, 2021 1: May, 2021 4: June, 2021 6: July, 2021 17: August, 2021 15: September, 2021 CASES 23: April, 2020 77: May, 2020 271: June, 2020 192: July, 2020 153: August, 2020 212: September, 2020 174: October, 2020 244: November, 2020 500: December, 2020 765: January, 2021 324: February, 2021 175: March, 2021 123: April, 2021 102: May, 2021 178: June, 2021 259: July, 2021 964: August, 2021 187: September, 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second time in a week, Bladen County’s coronavirus daily report added four deaths at one time.

Friday’s additions pushed the total for the week to 10, for the month to 15, and for the surge starting with the June 22 report to 45. There had been 43 before that going back to the first one, which was reported the night of April 2, 2020.

It’s by far the deadliest stretch of the worldwide pandemic for Bladen County.

The number of positive tests rose to 187 for the month, and recoveries climbed to 371. Active cases, despite the surges, have dropped to 248 with 12 people hospitalized, according to the county Health Department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged.

The county Health Department is taking appointments for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; weekday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extension on Tuesdays to 7 p.m.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is offered by OptumServe at the Health Department weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If weather is inclement, the site is closed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Sunday afternoon, says Bladen County has 29.3 percent (9,599) of the total population fully vaccinated and 38.8 percent (12,691) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 5 to Saturday for case rate, and Sept. 3 to Thursday for percent positivity.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 40.9 million confirmed cases and 659,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.2 million.

There have been more than 224.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.6 million deaths.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services says 3,756 are hospitalized.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,567 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,453 in Bladenboro; 641 in Clarkton; 477 in East Arcadia; 270 in White Oak; 249 in Tar Heel; 126 in Council; and 98 in Kelly.

There are 31 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake, and also for Bladenboro; seven in Clarkton; six in East Arcadia; four each in Council and Tar Heel; two in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 15 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 34 deaths are suppressed; 17 are age 50-64, 15 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and five are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 15 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 56 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 16 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,131 deaths and 88,760 cases. Cumberland has 402 deaths and 39,208 cases; Robeson has 332 deaths and 22,710 cases; Columbus has 192 deaths and 9,180 cases; Sampson has 124 deaths and 10,071 cases; and Pender has 81 deaths and 7,591 cases.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 53 percent of the ventilators, 11 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (5,651) and 45.9 percent of the cases (587,245).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,083 deaths and 140,746 positive cases, Gaston County has 489 deaths and 33,993 cases, Rowan County has 358 deaths and 23,271 cases, Cabarrus County has 288 deaths and 28,902 cases, and Union County has 266 deaths and 31,458 cases — a total of 2,484 deaths and 258,370 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 801 deaths and 114,705 cases, Johnston County has 265 deaths and 28,690 cases, Durham County has 245 deaths and 31,163 cases, and Orange County has 102 deaths and 10,394 cases — a total of 1,413 deaths and 184,952 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 778 deaths and 58,331 cases, Forsyth County has 474 deaths and 45,059 cases, Randolph County has 267 deaths and 18,387 cases, and Davidson County has 235 deaths and 22,146 cases — a total of 1,754 deaths and 143,923 cases.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.