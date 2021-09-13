Tobacco referendum in Bladen County is Nov. 18

ELIZABETHTOWN — A referendum for tobacco growers in Bladen County to decide on self-assessment is Nov. 18.

The Bladen County Cooperative Extension, in a release, said the polling place will be the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center, at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. This is the home of the extension office.

Voting is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program for self-assessment program has been in place since 1991. The law requires a new referendum every six years.

If voting is two-thirds favorable, growers will continue to assess themselves to support tobacco research and education. The assessment is 10 cents per 100 pounds of tobacco produced in the state.

About $250,000 in funds are annually collected at buying stations by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. The money is allocated by the Tobacco Research Commission for research and extension projects for tobacco at N.C. State, the release says.

More information is available by calling the extension office at 910-862-4591.

