DUBLIN — The monthly meeting of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is Tuesday at noon, to be hosted by Bladen Community College.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college, will provide an update and welcome all attending to participate in the Walk to Remember, the college’s 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11.

The chamber leadership will also update the membership on other programs.

Registration, open until 3 p.m. today, can be done by emailing tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org.