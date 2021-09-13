Family Dollar will reopen in Clarkton on Thursday

CLARKTON — Family Dollar will reopen here on Thursday.

A release from the corporate headquarters says the 8,320-square-foot store at 10526 S. College St. will offer “an even broader assortment of frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household and cleaning supplies, pet food, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, electronics, party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal items, home decor, crafting and school essentials, holiday gifts,” and toys.

Many $1 deals will also be available, as are digital coupons. Go to FamilyDollar.com to access them.

In the release, a spokeswoman says, “Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Clarkton shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products and exciting $1 finds.”