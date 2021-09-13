Pickett’s exhibit in library at North Myrtle available through September

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — David Pickett, who has maternal family roots in Bladenboro, is showing “When Light Speaks” through Sept. 30 at the North Myrtle Beach Library on 910 First Street South.

Pickett, from Shallotte, uses black and white photography from film and digital cameras, a release says. It includes never-before-seen prints, and a number of award-winning shots.

Pickett captured the images of landscapes and waterscapes in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

He said, “The exhibit is educational, uplifting and entertaining, and can be enjoyed by adults and students.”

Included are some of his favorites: “Lady Fishing,” “Sacred Light,” “Unhindered,” and “The Angel Walking Amongst the Rocks, Waters, and Dogwood Trees.”

Pickett’s affinity began as an eighth-grader at Shallotte Middle School, when his late mother, Annie Merle Marlow, gave him a Polaroid camera at Christmas in 1974. He got his first 35mm camera in summer of 1981 while a business major at UNC Asheville.