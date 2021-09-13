Lumbee Film Festival, originally this weekend, postpones to the spring

PEMBROKE — Organizers have postponed the fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival to the spring.

Originally set for this Friday and Saturday, the decision comes amid the recent surges of COVID-19.

In a release, Kim Pevia said the decision was tough. She’s the director of the festival.

“It saddened us to make this decision, however the lineup warranted a full opportunity to be experience,” she said. “We thought about going virtual, but Zoom fatigue is real. We will be delighted to gather in the spring to watch and celebrate these great films and to rock out with Charly Lowry.”

Lowry was on the Friday evening entertainment list.

The entertainment list remains unchanged, including the screenings of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” and “Transcenders.”

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and the Cucalorus Film Foundation, along with ARRAY, SouthArts, the N.C. Arts Council, and the N.C. Museum of Art, have a partnership that makes the event possible and in the viewer friendly form it takes. Cucalorus is the organization that has helped in Bladen County with the community college’s virtual graduation ceremony.

More information is at cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.