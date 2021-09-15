Pork & Beats Festival will not be held in November

ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual Pork & Beats Festival has been postponed.

The Town Council here on Monday in its regular session gave consensus approval, following a recommendation from Town Manager Dane Rideout and his staff.

“We’re watching this COVID stuff pretty closely, and it’s obviously not getting any better,” Rideout told the council through a meeting on the internet application Zoom. “It has a lot to do with the unvaccinated folks across the board. We’re starting to see some pretty nasty numbers out there and such.

“I’ve talked to the mayor several times, and I’ve talked to the staff. We’re at a point where we need to go left or right when it comes to the Pork & Beats Festival. I honestly don’t see this getting any better in the next few weeks, and it is my recommendation along with staff’s recommendation, that we postpone the Pork & Beats Festival for this year.”

There was no disagreement from the council.

The festival had been scheduled for the first weekend in November. The celebration began in 2017 and has been held each year since sans 2020 and now 2021, each time because of COVID-19.

“When we are being asked to do everything we can do to try to keep this pandemic down, to go out and do something like this, goes against the grain especially for the town of Elizabethtown,” Mayor Syliva Campbell said.

Campbell said she hopes to get through this time of virus surge and still be able to celebrate at Christmas. She cited the need to help Bladen County Hospital.

• Closed session: Following a closed session, E.L. Robinson Engineering was approved for professional engineering services related to the Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Project.

• Halloween: The council, at its October meeting, will have before it a resolution to declare Saturday, Oct. 30, as the date for celebrating Halloween. The council will recommend following guidelines as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Natural gas: Jennifer Woodard, of Piedmont Natural Gas, gave a presenation outlining a proposed route into and through the town. Cited were the benefits of natural gas to residences and businesses.

• Elizabethtown Cemetery: Work continues here. In an update during Rideout’s town manager report, Pat DeVane said the pile driving is complete; ongoing is the drilling of anchors that will hold the wall up, with about 25 percent of the anchors completed; and the drainage system that catches water on Queen Street is completed. A plan for moving headstones is being formulated.

• Greene’s Lake and Conservation Park: Benches have arrived and will soon be installed. Sign Logic is working on signs. The council is expecting to set a date in October for a formal ribbon cutting ceremony. The town will soon open restrooms on the weekends. The trails are in use.

• Streets: Pending approval of the loan agreement with the Local Government Commission, Barnhill Paving is expected to start work by the end of the month and continue into early October.

• Internship: The town is working with Fort Bragg helping soldiers transitioning out of the military and back into the workforce. Rideout said one of the first internships is underway involving food service at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

• Anniversary: The town’s 250th anniversary happens in 2023. A committee is being formed, expected to include two council members among the half dozen or so who agree to serve. The committee could be set as soon as the October meeting.

