Approval given to bid winner for second phase of sewer project

WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here Tuesday approved a contract for the second phase of the town’s sanitary sewer project.

Carolina Civil Works Inc. won the project with a bid of $2,708,050. In its approval, the board accepted a proposal to have a change order implemented that will bring that dollar figure in line with the budgeted amount.

Brian Cox, whose firm has provided engineering services to the town, will work with Carolina Civil Works to make that happen. The approval is contingent on a nod from the Local Government Commission.

The second phase could potentially begin in November. The first phase construction is likely to be done by the end of this month and be in compliance with the state in October.

Cox said all that was left in construction was paving on Williams Street, and punch-list items.

• Retirement: Bill Stafford, with the town of White Lake nearly 29 years, announced his retirement to the board. He works in the Public Works department, and has previously served as its director; he’s been a crew leader more recently and cited by Mayor Goldston Womble and several board members as invaluable to the town’s water and wastewater system. The 69-year-old’s last day was Tuesday.

• Congratulations: Womble praised the selection of Paul Butler, a White Lake resident, to the nine-member Local Government Commission. The panel includes five statewide appointments and four state employees: Dale Folwell, the chairman and state treasurer; Ronald Penny, state secretary of revenue; Elaine Marshall, secretary of state; and Beth Wood, state auditor. Folwell, Penny, Marshall and Wood are ex-officio members.

• Closed session: The board added a closed session item to the agenda, but took no action after about 15 minutes.

• Approvals: Unanimous approvals of the six-member panel were given to August utility releases; adoption of a charge to collect ad valorem taxes; and an amendment for the Tetra Tech professional services contract.

