Rondaveu Pizzeria, Ski Burger celebrate opening with chamber ribbon cutting

WHITE LAKE — Rondaveu Pizzeria and Ski Burger, owned by Tammy and Tim Blount, celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday here on White Lake Drive.

The owners also plan to open Sandy Bottom Tacos and Skiers’ Ice Cream and Shaved Ice.

Cutting the ribbon were Tammy and Tim, alongside daughter Tyson.

Rondaveu, in addition to pizza, serves sandwiches, wings and salads. Ski Burger has a breakfast and lunch menu, to include waffles, country ham, link sausage and grits in the mornings and burgers, cheesesteaks and subs at lunch.

Both establishments are planning for year-round hours of operation.