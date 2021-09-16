WALLACE — Bryan Sentario McClean of Wallace has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, a release says.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Monday in connection to the Aug. 12 death of Christopher Donta Clemmons, and the kidnapping of Tasheena Shandelle McMillan in Kelly. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in the release, said McClean was jailed at the Bladen County Detention Center with no bail on the murder charge, and bail was set at $500,000 on the kidnapping charge.

Also charged in the case earlier was Demecus Devone McMillan, 29, of Wallace. He’s charged with murder and was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center without bail.

Lawmen said 21-year-old Christopher Clemmons was found dead of a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1700 block of Lightwood Knot Road in Kelly. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said after McMillan shot Clemmons, he kidnapped his wife, 30-year-old Tasheena Shandelle McMillan, and took her to Pender County.

She was later found safe by deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wallace Police Department arrested Demecus Devone McMillan at his Duplin County home.