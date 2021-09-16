ELIZABETHTOWN — A public hearing is Monday evening for Bladen County commissioners as discussion moves forward with the American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the commissioners’ room on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse at 106 E. Broad St.

The county is allocated $6,355,865 from the ARPA, as it is commonly known. Eligible uses support public health expenditures, addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Comments can be submitted to publiccomments@bladenco.org. To access the meeting by telephone, call 571-317-3122 and use access code 377-066-581.

The board’s regular meeting, its second of the month, follows at 6:30 p.m.

A third meeting of the commissioners is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Bladen County Planning Board. This meeting’s purpose is to discuss zoning activities, special use permitting and rezoning request procedures. It is at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

The meeting can be accessed through telephone by calling 872-240-3212 and using access code 310-034-733.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.