New trooper begins here on Oct. 6

RALEIGH — One trooper from the 153rd Basic School of the N.C. Highway Patrol has been assigned to Bladen County and the Elizabethtown duty station.

James Hunter Green was among 65 of the most recent graduates and reports to duty Oct. 6. He completed the 35-week training and was recognized in ceremonies at Shepherd’s Church in Cary.

His oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey K. Carpenter of the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Troopers are under the direction of Col. Freddy L. Johnson, the 28th commander of the Highway Patrol.