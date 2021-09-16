Bladen County Schools could act tonight, returning to virtual instruction

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools leaders are considering a change to virtual instruction.

The Board of Education called a meeting for today at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of “discussing and taking action on a planned virtual instruction program, and to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel.”

The highly controversial method has been in use periodically since Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools in March 2020 at the outset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The schools here in this district began Aug. 23 with in-person instruction all five days of the week.

In recent weeks, however, the number of deaths and positive tests for the coronavirus have surged in Bladen County. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is a high transmission area and the number of people vaccinated is low compared to other areas of the state.

Bladen County has had more deaths since late June than it had in all the time of the 14-plus months prior.

Two more facilities under the school system’s umbrella were added this week to the cluster report from the state Department of Health and Human Services. West Bladen High School had already been on the report, and Bladenboro Primary and Bladneboro Middle were each added.

The county has one other institution, Emereau: Bladen Charter School, on the list. Emereau is a public school, a charter; it is not within the Bladen County Schools.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public, and is also available through the district’s various social media channels. For links, go to www.bladen.k12.nc.us.

