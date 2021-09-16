Coronavirus: Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro Middle join West Bladen, Emereau on DHHS cluster list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more schools are on the state’s coronavirus cluster list this week, the Department of Health and Human Services says.

Joining Emereau: Bladen Charter School and West Bladen High School on the listing were Bladenboro Primary and Bladenboro Middle schools.

Since the report of Sept. 7, Emereau’s total has risen by 10 cases among children and this Tuesday was listed at one staff case and 41 cases among children; West Bladen’s total had no change this week and was listed at no staff and 15 students; Bladenboro Primary was listed with two staff and seven students; and Bladenboro Middle was listed with seven students.

On the outbreak report, Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center went from two cases among staff to nine, with none among residents. West Bladen Assisted Living was removed from the listing.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Wednesday’s daily report from the Bladen County Health Department was the third consecutive without a fatality added, the first time that has happened since the reports of Aug. 16-18 nearly one month ago. The county has logged 15 deaths this month, 329 positive tests, and 472 recoveries.

Of 239 cases considered active, there are 11 people hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, the county has counted 88 deaths, 5,062 positive tests, and 4,735 recoveries.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged, but remain low by comparison to many other areas of the state.

The county Health Department is taking appointments for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; weekday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extension on Tuesdays to 7 p.m.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is offered by OptumServe at the Health Department weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If weather is inclement, the site is closed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Thursday morning, says Bladen County has 29.8 percent (9,764) of the total population fully vaccinated and 39.1 percent (12,804) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 8 to Tuesday for case rate, and Sept. 6 to Sunday for percent positivity.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 41.5 million confirmed cases and 666,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.3 million.

There have been more than 226.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.6 million deaths.

Statewide, DHHS says 3,630 are hospitalized.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.