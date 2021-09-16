READY! All systems go for the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival on Saturday

DUBLIN — For just the second time since 2017, all systems are go for the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival on Saturday.

The third weekend of September extravaganza celebration for all things two bits and goobers commences in earnest with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m. A full day of fun and frolic follows.

The festival was waylaid by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and coronavirus a year ago.

This year’s traditional preliminary kickoff, the scholarship pageant to crown the Peanut Festival queen, happened last weekend. For the first time, the pageant was held on the campus of Bladen Community College. Hannah Wheeless was crowned the queen. Also honored were Lyla Knight, Little Miss; Leah Moore, Tiny Miss; and Lydia Villagomez, Teen Miss.

Alyssa Bell, now an ambassador, had reigned as queen since 2019 making a plethora of appearances.

Dublin Elementary School, at 7048 Albert St., serves as the linchpin to all things Peanut Festival. There’ll be food, crafts, games, music and inflatable structures for kids to get in their jumping.

The Dublin Peanut Festival traces back to 1992, when Dublin Elementary School needed a gymnasium. The multi-purpose building would cost about $200,000, be capable of holding physical education classes, and it would have a stage and a band room.

Not resting on the “good faith” money promised by the school board and county commissioners, a group of people decided to organize a fundraiser. With Dublin known as the Peanut Capital of North Carolina, a festival honoring that legacy was a logical choice.

And quite successful.

The inaugural Peanut Festival was Sept. 18, 1993, and on May 17, 1998, the Dublin Elementary School dedicated that building. Each year since, funds have been raised and spread to worthy causes in need.

The third Saturday of September has been an annual rite here, a close to the long hot summer and a look to the beckoning of fall. It is a tradition that not only brings thousands to Dublin, but one that has spread goodwill and financial assistance to thousands in Bladen County.

