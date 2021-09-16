LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has announced the additions of two doctors to its health system.

Dr. Christian T. deBeck is at Lumberton Urology Clinic and on staff at UNC Health Southeastern, the hospital formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center. He was previously at Womack Army Medical Center above Fort Bragg.

Dr. Michael J. Maggitti has rejoined Southeastern Orthopedics and is on staff at UNC Health Southeastern. He was previously on staff as orthopedic surgeon with the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Lumberton Urology Clinic is at 815 Oakridge Boulevard in Lumberton; call 910-738-7166 to make an appointment or get more information. Southeastern Health Park is at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 2300, in Lumberton; call 910-738-1065 to make an appointment or get more information.