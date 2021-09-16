Shipman family makes donation to Ronald McDonald House

DURHAM — Family of Dr. Andrakeia Shipman presented a donation of $2,290 to The Ronald McDonald House in her memory on Sept. 13.

It’s the third consecutive year of the family’s philantrophic efforts.

The family extended thanks to social media contributors that included St. James AME Zion Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorors, family, colleagues and friends.

Attending the presentation were Matishika Shipman Glenn (sister and chairwoman), who presented a framed picture of Dr. Shipman and check to staff member Traci Cortez, along with Sharbara Williams, Ah’Zoet Mauney, Thedosia Williams, Willa Dean Shipman Williams, Andreana Williams and Ashawntia Frink, Eliya Best, Teoz Mauney, Ah’Zareah Mauney, Derek Glenn and Derek Glenn II.

Shipman was a clinical pediatric pharmacist at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center, and an adjunct assistant professor at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Many of these patients and their families utilized these services.

The nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities are connected to more than 7,000 Ronald McDonald Houses around the world. They offer a place for families to stay as well as support. In North Carolina, the seven facilities serve all 100 counties and are in Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and two Greenville.