DUBLIN — Bradley Rohlf, instructor of history at Bladen Community College, was the guest speaker on Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730.

The club did a field trip, meeting on the campus to hear Rohlf describe how he and a team put together the commemorative Walk to Remember on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Club members then had the option to take the approximately one-mile walk.