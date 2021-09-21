ELIZABETHTOWN — Russell Priest was honored Monday evening with placement of a plaque on the wall of the room were he served his constituents as a Bladen County commissioner.

His family, former board member friends Billy Ray Pait and Wayne Edge, and current board members were part of the ceremony crammed into a room with listed capacity of 60. Chairman Charles Ray Peterson read from a script in making the presentation to Priest’s widow, Doll, catching himself in emotion a couple of times.

Priest died while in office, on July 30, 2020, a week shy of his 74th birthday. He had served since Dec. 1, 2010.

The plaque’s inscription, in part, reads, “In memory of his distinguished service and commitment to the citizens of Bladen County as county commissioner.”

“Thank y’all so very much,” Doll Priest said. “This means a lot to all of his family. We appreciate you keeping his legacy alive. He loved it. He really did.”

Priest was known throughout the county. His loyalty to family, friends and the community were trademarks, as was his dedication to children through education and athletics.

He coached East Bladen High baseball, as the head coach, from 1987 to 2019. He was an assistant in 1982 when the Cougars — as they were known before 2001 consolidation and a change in location — won the 3-A state championship.

The baseball field at East Bladen, now located on N.C. 87 and known as the Eagles, is named in his honor.

While still coaching, he served the Town Council in Elizabethtown for 11 years. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis and Optimist clubs, and in the choir at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.

This story authored by Alan Wooten. Email him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.