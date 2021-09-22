ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven schools and three congregate living facilities are on this week’s state coronavirus report for clusters and outbreaks.

Six of the 13 schools under the Bladen County Schools umbrella are on the Department of Health and Human Services’ cluster list. Two nursing homes and the county jail are on the outbreak report. DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The county logged its 17th death of the month in Wednesday’s daily report from the county Health Department. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 90 — 47 of which have come in the 93 days of reports starting June 22. There have been 457 positive tests this month and 634 recoveries.

Of 203 cases considered active, there were eight people hospitalized on Wednesday, the county said.

According to the DHHS listing for outbreaks:

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, nine cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, three cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen County Jail, no cases among staff, three inmates.

According to the DHHS listing for clusters:

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, one case among staff, 41 students.

• West Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 15 students.

• Bladenboro Primary School, two cases among staff, nine students.

• Bladenboro Middle School, no cases among staff, seven students.

• East Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 11 students.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, three cases among staff, two students.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, two cases among staff, three students.

A week earlier, there were four schools and one nursing home on the list.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged.

The county Health Department is taking appointments for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; weekday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extension on Tuesdays to 7 p.m.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is offered by OptumServe at the Health Department weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If weather is inclement, the site is closed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

DHHS says 3,400 are hospitalized, a number that has been steadily declining. Through Wednesday, there had been 15,941 deaths in North Carolina.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 54 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Wednesday morning, says Bladen County has 30.5 percent (9,978) of the total population fully vaccinated and 39.6 percent (12,973) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 15 to Tuesday for case rate, and Sept. 13 to Sunday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,642 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,499 in Bladenboro; 670 in Clarkton; 497 in East Arcadia; 285 in White Oak; 259 in Tar Heel; 129 in Council; and 110 in Kelly.

There are 31 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake, and also for Bladenboro; eight in East Arcadia, seven in Clarkton; four each in Council and Tar Heel; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 35 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and six are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 54 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 17 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,212 deaths and 93,072 cases. Cumberland has 416 deaths and 41,025 cases; Robeson has 381 deaths and 23,786 cases; Columbus has 199 deaths and 9,523 cases; Sampson has 124 deaths and 10,492 cases; and Pender has 92 deaths and 8,246 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.2 percent of the deaths (5,935) and 45.6 percent of the cases (619,020).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,128 deaths and 147,294 positive cases, Gaston County has 529 deaths and 36,487 cases, Rowan County has 387 deaths and 24,565 cases, Cabarrus County has 301 deaths and 30,597 cases, and Union County has 279 deaths and 33,603 cases — a total of 2,624 deaths and 272,546 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 820 deaths and 120,279 cases, Johnston County has 289 deaths and 30,239 cases, Durham County has 247 deaths and 32,389 cases, and Orange County has 105 deaths and 10,875 cases — a total of 1,461 deaths and 193,782 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 822 deaths and 61,662 cases, Forsyth County has 495 deaths and 47,642 cases, Randolph County has 277 deaths and 19,645 cases, and Davidson County has 256 deaths and 23,743 cases — a total of 1,850 deaths and 152,692 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 42.5 million confirmed cases and 680,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.5 million.

There have been more than 229.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.7 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.