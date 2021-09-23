CORN MAZE: Telling the gospel story, winning souls for Christ through a fun rite of fall

IF YOU GO … • Where: 100 Corporate Drive, Elizabethtown; this is near Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home and Star Communications. • Open: Friday, weekends through Oct. 31. • Hours: Fridays, 4-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 4 to 8 p.m. • Groups: Thursdays are reserved for events, or field trips. • Contact: Call 910-991-3029; email fbchurch@yahoo.com; website cometothefoundation.org. • Cost: $10 for the maze only, $15 for all activities; children 2-and-under are free; cash and credit cards accepted. Concessions, pumpkins available for purchase.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Despite a long and rich agricultural heritage, Bladen County looks to finally be home to one of its first, if not the first, corn mazes.

At least, that’s the thinking of leaders with the Foundation Church of Elizabethtown.

“That just came up as an idea with our fundraising group. It’s the first corn maze in Bladen County,” said Lauryn Godwin, a member of the church fundraising team.

Matthew Strickland, an extension agent with the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Service, said he was uncertain, but he could never recall a corn maze in the county while he was growing up. And though there is no certification process, he added, it appears there was a corn maze advertised in the Lisbon community than apparently ran for a couple of years back in the day. There was going to be another one in another part of the county, Strickland reported, “But a hurricane messed that one up.”

Whether it’s the first or not may be debatable — but the fact remains that Bladen residents will no longer be forced to drive out of county to experience the head-scratching trajectory of a long and winding corn maze amid the rows of autumn-brown stalks.

The Foundation Church Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open for foot traffic on Friday. It is expected to remain open over the weekends through Oct. 31, culminating in the church’s tent retreat.

“We just want to impact lives. Win souls for Christ,” said Lindsey DiCicco, who serves as the creative arts director for the non-denominational church and its ministries.

The maze encompasses four miles of maze play and includes a kiddee maze of about one-third of a mile.

Because it is sponsored by the church, this corn maze has decidedly religious overtones. From a bird’s-eye point of view, “God Bless the USA” has been designed into the seven acres along with an eagle and the U.S. flag.

“As you go through the checkpoints,” DiCicco noted, “it tells the gospel story.”

Along with the maze, the church will be selling pumpkins, T-shirts (embossed with one of Foundation’s core values — “People are our Passion”) and concessions. Activities will include a 24-foot slide, corn cannons, a jump pillow, the pumpkin patch and yard games like, appropriately enough, cornhole. Organizers are preparing for a hayride.

On-site foods will include collard sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, funnel cake and s’mores campfire treats. Iced coffee and smoothies also can be purchased by the maze.

Proceeds will be going toward the envisioned new edifice for the church, which is outgrowing its current building on South Poplar Street. Before the COVID-19 epidemic, Foundation Church had approximately 400 active members and plans called for the start of a second service. Currently, about 325 people make up the congregation, but church leaders say membership is growing back.

As planned, the new church will be constructed at the same site as the featured corn maze off N.C. 87 Bypass.

At this time, church officials said, they don’t have an estimate of the cost of the new building. But the church has acquired the property — about 12 acres overall.

“The reason we’re going with the corn maze: The main reason is we have the fundraising team and that whole aspect,” said Austin Smith, the outreach director for the church. “We’re looking forward to the future with our new building out there. The goal is to raise money for that. But our main goal with it as well is to just be able to reach people for Christ. To be able to impact and change lives as many ways as possible. But in a way that’s fun …

“It gives families the opportunity to get out, be able to enjoy the fall weather, different kinds of maybe fall foods, as well, and enjoy a corn maze.”

”And,” he added with a slight chuckle, “try not to get lost in it.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.