ELIZABETHTOWN — North Tower is the featured band on Friday night for the Sunset Jams concert series.

This month’s event is at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market and starts at 7 p.m.

The band features beach, Motown, discus, funk and rock.

More information is available from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-862-4368.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.