Coronavirus: Fatalities in September climbs to 19; cases, hospitalizations decreasing

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nineteen deaths this month in Bladen County have been attributed to COVID-19, the Health Department says through its daily releases.

Fatalities were logged on Thurday and Friday pushing the total since the pandemic began to 92 — 49 of which have come in the 98 days of reports starting June 22 and running through Monday. There have been 514 positive tests this month and 732 recoveries.

Of 160 cases considered active, there were six people in the hospital at the time of the report.

COVID-19 booster shots are available at Cape Fear Valley Health locations, including Bladen County Hospital, for those eligible.

The health system, in a release, said those eligible include:

• Those who are 65 years old or older and residents in long-term care settings.

• Those who are ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions*.

• Those who are ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

• Those who are ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

The release says, “all non-immunocompromised individuals must be at least six months past their completion of the first Pfizer two-dose series. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has an approved booster dose. Individuals who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can only receive a third shot if they are immunocompromised.”

Thus far, there’s not been an approved booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are being taken. Go to capefearvalley.com to make the appointments. At Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, go to the main lobby where hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The county Health Department is taking appointments for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; weekday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extension on Tuesdays to 7 p.m.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is offered by OptumServe at the Health Department weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If weather is inclement, the site is closed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

DHHS said Monday 3,012 are hospitalized, a number that has been steadily declining. There had been 16,23 deaths in North Carolina.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 55 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Wednesday morning, says Bladen County has 30.9 percent (10,116) of the total population fully vaccinated and 39.9 percent (13,055) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 19 to Saturday for case rate, and Sept. 17 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,664 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,510 in Bladenboro; 676 in Clarkton; 503 in East Arcadia; 286 in White Oak; 261 in Tar Heel; 129 in Council; and 112 in Kelly.

There are 32 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 31 for Elizabethtown and White Lake; eight in East Arcadia, seven in Clarkton; four each in Council and Tar Heel; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 37 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 53 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 17 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

