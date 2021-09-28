Smithfield Foods hiring event will be Wednesday at Tar Heel plant

TAR HEEL — Jobs are available at the world’s largest pork production facility and a hiring event is Wednesday.

Smithfield Foods is offering walk-in interviews at 45 of its locations, including the one here in Tar Heel. The second annual hiring event is in conjunction with National Manufacturing Day on Friday.

Hourly positions at the pork producers’ facilities, farms and distribution centers are available; at most locations, there is a $3,000 welcome bonus to eligible new hires, a release says.

Positions available in Tar Heel include material handlers and in the maintenance area of production.

In Bladenboro, a herdsperson position is available. Nearby, there are openings in Clinton, Laurinburg and Warsaw.

Information is available at smithfieldfoods.com, including the ability to preregister.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.