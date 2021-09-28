Assistance in Medicare enrollment is available

ELIZABETHTOWN — Evaluation of Medicare plans and assistance during the annual open enrollment period Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is available to people 60-and-over via the Bladen County Division of Aging Services.

The agency is a partner with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, also known as SHIIP.

Appointments will be taken on Tuesdays between Oct. 26 and Nov. 30. On each of those days, the time slots are 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Seniors can speak to counselors and discuss plans and changes to their Medicare plan.

Participants will get a call from Barbara Pope; she’s with the SHIIP office in Raleigh. A Medicare card and list of prescription medications will be needed to help facilitate the exchange of information and assistance. Information can be mailed to participants, helping achieve a more informed decision.

More information, and the ability to schedule an appointment, is available by calling the Bladen County Division of Aging Services at 910-872-6330.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.