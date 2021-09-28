Environmentalists are urging state officials to consider more protections for rural communities near hog farms now that the Farm Act of 2021 has passed.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 605, was signed into law by Gov. Cooper on July 2 despite pushback from environmentalists who say the legislation would further exacerbate water and air pollution in rural communities of color by fast-tracking the permitting process for potentially harmful biogas projects in the state.

Under the law, the state Department of Environmental Quality would create one general permit that would grant a faster process for hog farmers and corporations to capture and sell methane gas from hog waste lagoons. While there is already a general permit farmers need for animal waste digesters, the individual permits required specific monitoring of pollution that impacts communities.

At the center of the issue is the $500 million joint operation between Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy. The Align Renewable Natural Gas project, or Align RNG, is expected to lay 30 miles of pipeline between 19 farms in Sampson and Duplin counties to a central facility in Turkey. The hog waste traveling through the pipeline would be turned into natural energy, according to Smithfield. The project would have needed multiple permits from the state, but will not under the new law.

At an Aug. 23 meeting, members of the Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board met with DEQ officials to discuss the concerns communities of color shared about the general permit and biogas projects. The board was created under former DEQ Secretary Michael Regan to ensure state policies do not adversely impact communities already burdened with environmental issues.

Three days later, the board issued a formal statement regarding the general permit, acknowledging that it was a “critical” environmental justice issue since the permit would impact low-income and marginalized people who live around the hog operations in the southeastern and eastern parts of the state. At a minimum, the board wants more air and water monitoring and data collection of the impacts of waste management systems in communities next to hog operations.

Will Hendrick, an advocate for the N.C. Conservation Network, said he was hopeful DEQ would provide the maximum protection for communities near the biogas projects and industrialized farms but the individual permit was critical in evaluating the impact of animal waste projects.

“It’s going to be real critical that the agency evaluate those cumulative impacts,” Hendricks said. “An individual permit affords superior opportunity for evaluating the actual community where an operation permitted is located. How that operation performed historically, how that community is comprised, whether or not there are vulnerable receptors, what are the demographics.”

There is currently no guidance provided by DEQ for the writers of the general permit about how to conduct that cumulative impact successfully, according to Hendricks.

