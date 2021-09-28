Four County EMC slates annual meeting for Oct. 9 in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four County Electric Membership Corp. will hold its annual meeting here on Oct. 9 in a drive-through format.

Registration is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a floating time for members to come by when convenient. Gifts will be available, along with drawings for energy credits and the grand prize of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a release says.

Seven incumbent members of the Board of Directors are up for reelection. Those unable to attend can use a proxy form mailed to all members with the 2020 Annual Report and the official notice of the 2021 annual meeting in the October issue of Carolina Country magazine.

Four County EMC serves more than 33,000 members in Bladen, Columbus, Sampson, Duplin, Pender and Onslow counties.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.