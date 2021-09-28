Elizabethtown Cemetery, a $3 million project caused by Hurricane Florence, moves toward year-end completion

ELIZABETHTOWN — Work on the Elizabethtown City Cemetery, heavily damaged three years ago by the excessive rainfall and severe flooding from Hurricane Florence, continues as the project edges closer to its anticipated end-of-the-year deadline.

The cemetery lies in the downtown district, atop an embankment that slopes down to the Cape Fear River. It is split into two sections by the now-closed Queen Street.

The sheet pile walls have all been driven, and anchors are now being installed to hold them in place. That aspect of the complicated work has stabilized the hillside, according to Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout.

The purpose of the sheet pile is to get down to solid soil.

“A portion of the cemetery was sluffing,” he said, “so they went in there and stabilized it with sheet piling. They pounded these things in for four months. For four months, they pounded them in 50 feet deep. And then ran anchors laterally to hold the sheet pile. And now they’re at that process.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, commonly known as FEMA, is providing the funding on the approximately $3 million project.

“It’s an open-ended thing. There was an award made,” said Pat DeVane, the assistant town manager who has provided guidance on the rehabilitation and stabilization project.

On Thursday, workers with contractor S&C Construction of Garland were busy at the site, grading on the top side waiting for the anchors to be installed, project manager Clint Roberson said.

“We got an extension because the soils weren’t anticipated,” he said. “That just lengthened the time to install the retaining wall.”

While the soil on the surface appears to be field dirt, the graveyard’s topography shifts into hardened clay deeper into the ground.

Some of the cemetery dates to the 1800s, making the Elizabethtown Cemetery one of the oldest in the area, DeVane said.

“Most of the damages are concentrated in the newer section on the north side of the cemetery,” he said. “The north side of Queen Street is where most of the damages occurred. There is some damage to the south side, but it’s not nearly as pronounced.”

The north side of the graveyard encompasses about four acres.

No coffins, no vaults were exposed in the noticeable depressed area where the soil apparently sunk, he said.

“You had a ground shift, which is what you had,” DeVane added. “It was due to supersaturated soil. We had 30 inches of rainfall during Florence. We had flooding. You didn’t have to ride down there and look real hard to see that something really happened down there. It looked like an earthquake more than anything else.”

Florence made landfall Sept. 14, 2018, dumping 35.93 inches of rain on Elizabethtown as it stayed essentially parked between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach for about three days. The Cape Fear River rose to its highest flood level in 73 years.

The current project got underway in February and March, and as Roberson mentioned, the town got an extension on the project that should be completed in December.

“They’re trying to finish the anchors and grouting of those anchors in place now,” DeVane said. “Then they’ll do the cap on the wall, and they’ve got to move and regrade the headstones.”

He said the town is working with the engineers to devise some type of document that can be distributed or made public so residents can better understand the process and not be alarmed when the headstones are moved. This project narrative would cover the removal and replacement of the headstones.

“They’re not going to move the coffins. They’re just going to move the headstones,” Rideout emphasized. “So you’re literally going to put fill dirt on top of that and bring the grade back up.”

“Put grass on it,” DeVane noted.

“Put grass on it and put the headstones back,” Rideout concluded. “Instead of being 6 foot under in that section, folks will be 9 foot under, if that makes sense.”

DeVane estimated that 250 to 275 bodies are buried “at that side of the road.” He was uncertain for sure, noting that there are people buried in the city cemetery that don’t have a headstone or any kind of permanent marker.

“They’ve put in a drainage system in the street,” he said of the closed Queen Street. “Those drainage structures that catch groundwater and surface water are vented through the sheet pile wall so water has somewhere to go. It’s headed toward the river. It drains into the river.”

Early on, the town considered alternative property as an option for the cemetery, but Elizabethtown officials did not not want to do any relocations.

“We were in limbo,” DeVane said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do. We didn’t know how to do it. … This is the best decision, I think we made. I think it’s going to last.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.