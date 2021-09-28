ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County had an increase of 12 positive tests from a day earlier, the state said in its report on Tuesday.

The county Health Department, as of this publishing, did not release a report.

The dozen possible cases lifted the number for September to 526. There were no fatalities added, according to the state.

On the state Department of Health and Human Services reports for outbreaks and clusters, there were no changes for outbreaks. On the cluster list, there were two small changes.

According to the DHHS listing for outbreaks:

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, nine cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, three cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen County Jail, no cases among staff, three inmates.

According to the DHHS listing for clusters:

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, one case among staff, 41 students.

In an email, the school’s executive director Elizabeth Cole wrote, “The 42 cases on the NCDHHS website are cumulative since August 2nd. We have had only 1 active case since last Monday, September 20.”

• West Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 15 students.

• Bladenboro Primary School, two cases among staff, seven students.

• Bladenboro Middle School, one case among staff, 11 students.

• East Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 11 students.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, three cases among staff, two students.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, two cases among staff, three students.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and the Bladen County Hospital.

