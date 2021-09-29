BLADENBORO — The six-member Bladenboro Board of Commissioners hired a new operator-in-charge to head up its wastewater treatment operations Monday night during a special meeting.

Following a motion, board members voted 6-0 to bring Brian Stephens aboard the town government’s staff, effective immediately. Stephens, who has been supervising the wastewater treatment plant in Elizabethtown, was hired following a nearly one-hour-and-50-minute executive session to discuss personnel.

“It’s basically making sure we have people in place to operate the town,” Bladenboro Town Administrator Oryan Lowry said.

Stephens replaces Lynn Brisson, who had returned parttime in the Bladenboro wastewater treatment role roughly 18 months ago after previously retiring as the operator-in-charge, according to Lowry.

Stephens will work under contract for $1,500 a month, Lowry said.

At this time, the board is considering whether to use a private company to run the wastewater treatment operation or to continue to maintain its own system. Raleigh-based Envirolink has made a proposal to manage the town’s water and wastewater system for $118,440 per year.

Stephens will be responsible for assuring that the town files its reports with the state, that monitoring is in compliance with state regulations and that proper testing is done.

During the closed session, the board also interviewed two candidates for the open town clerk position. No action was taken on that vacancy. Instead, commissioners decided not to make that hire until their next regular meeting on Oct. 11.

Former Town Clerk Melanie Hester ended a 17-year career with the town on Sept. 24.

In other action, the board unanimously approved the disbursement of $9,000 as part of a $29,025 Volunteer Fire Department Fund Grant offered by the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal for the purchase of fire equipment. The grant is being matched by Bladen County, but required Bladenboro Board of Commissioners’ approval. Bladenboro Fire Chief Jackie Coleman said the $9,000 is needed for equipment — fire department turnout gear, a hose and hose rollers — that already has arrived.

“The grant is given to the town,” Lowry said, “and pretty much disbursed to the fire department.”

The town is expected to pay the remainder of the matching grant when additional equipment arrives.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal.