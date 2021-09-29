Elizabethtown council meets in special session Thursday at 1 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet in a special called meeting on Thursday through the internet application Zoom, a release says.

The meeting is at 1 p.m. The purpose is to “consider a resolution to authorizing filing of an application for Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure funding for the town of Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Project.”

To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83167352040?pwd=TWRDZnNvbGp5ZldiQ3FldFZtbGFKUT09 and use meeting ID 831 6735 2040 and passcode 257057.

To join by telephone, call 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID 831 6735 2040 and passcode 257057.

To have public comments read during the open forum, email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or place them in the dropbox — addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester — at the drive-thru at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.