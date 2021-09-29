Reward up to $15,000 in missing person case

CLARKTON — Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald remains missing and rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible has climbed to $15,000.

McDonald’s last known location was in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County, according to information lawmen retrieved from phone records. His 2003 Ford F-150 was found wrecked and abandoned at Burbank and Natal streets in Fayetteville. This is in southern Fayetteville, near the Purolator Filters plant between Cumberland and Camden roads.

Anyone with information should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

The family put up a $10,o00 reward initially. On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper added another $5,000. Foul play is suspected.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.