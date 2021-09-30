Coronavirus: September numbers for deaths, tests are consistently trending down

ELIZABETHTOWN — The September surge in coronavirus cases has started to subside, according to statistics released in the last week to 10 days.

Through Wednesday’s report from the Bladen County Health Department, the number of positive tests producing “active cases” was down to 110 and the number of people hospitalized was five. The Department of Health and Human Services said 3,010 were hospitalized across the state, a number that was 3,400 a week earlier.

In Bladen County a week ago, there were 203 cases considered active with eight people hospitalized. A week before that, the numbers were 239 and 11, respectively; and three weeks ago, it was 281 and 13.

According to the Health Department’s daily reports, the county had active case totals of 385 on Jan. 19, 37 on May 18 and 20, 97 on June 28, and 406 on Aug. 27. There have been 536 positive tests this month and 804 recoveries.

August (17 deaths, 964 positive tests) had eclipsed January (10 deaths, 765 positive tests) as the worst month in Bladen County. In September with a day of reporting left, 19 fatalities have been attributed to COVID-19. The total since the pandemic began is 92 — 49 of which have come in the 100 days of reports starting June 22 and running through Wednesday.

Statewide, the death toll is 16,444.

On the DHHS reports for outbreaks and clusters, where numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active, there were no changes for entities with outbreaks. On the cluster list, there were two small changes.

For outbreaks:

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, nine cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, three cases among staff, no residents.

• Bladen County Jail, no cases among staff, three inmates.

For clusters:

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, one case among staff, 41 students. In an email, the school’s executive director Elizabeth Cole wrote, “The 42 cases on the NCDHHS website are cumulative since August 2nd. We have had only 1 active case since last Monday, September 20.”

• West Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 15 students.

• Bladenboro Primary School, two cases among staff, seven students.

• Bladenboro Middle School, one case among staff, 11 students.

• East Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 11 students.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, three cases among staff, two students.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, two cases among staff, three students.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and the Bladen County Hospital.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 55 percent of the ventilators, 13 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Thursday morning, says Bladen County has 31.2 percent (10,203) of the total population fully vaccinated and 40.3 percent (13,174) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Sept. 23 to Wednesday for case rate, and Sept. 20 to Sunday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,666 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,519 in Bladenboro; 680 in Clarkton; 509 in East Arcadia; 288 in White Oak; 264 in Tar Heel; 129 in Council; and 113 in Kelly.

There are 32 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 31 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 35 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and six are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 54 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 17 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,259 deaths and 94,954 cases. Cumberland has 430 deaths and 41,948 cases; Robeson has 398 deaths and 24,172 cases; Columbus has 211 deaths and 9,709 cases; Sampson has 127 deaths and 10,671 cases; and Pender has 93 deaths and 8,454 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.1 percent of the deaths (6,092) and 45.5 percent of the cases (632,769).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,158 deaths and 150,189 positive cases, Gaston County has 553 deaths and 37,567 cases, Rowan County has 405 deaths and 25,076 cases, Cabarrus County has 308 deaths and 31,200 cases, and Union County has 289 deaths and 34,358 cases — a total of 2,713 deaths and 278,390 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 842 deaths and 122,549 cases, Johnston County has 293 deaths and 30,784 cases, Durham County has 250 deaths and 32,926 cases, and Orange County has 108 deaths and 11,154 cases — a total of 1,493 deaths and 197,413 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 834 deaths and 63,454 cases, Forsyth County has 507 deaths and 48,800 cases, Randolph County has 281 deaths and 20,292 cases, and Davidson County has 264 deaths and 24,420 cases — a total of 1,886 deaths and 156,966 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 43.3 million confirmed cases and 695,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.7 million.

There have been more than 233.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.7 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.