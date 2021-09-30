Bladenboro: ‘We want to build it first, and they come’

BLADENBORO — The town of Bladenboro anticipates that bids will be advertised by mid-October in hopes 0f awarding the contract on the construction of the Bladenboro Town Square.

The town expects that the L-shaped, two-building facility — which would create a central point for economic development in the middle 0f Bladenboro — will be completed in spring 2022.

“Right now, we have partnered with LKC Engineering,” Bladenboro Town Administrator Oryan Lowry said Wednesday from his office in the Town Hall. “They have finished the last rendering for us to start the infrastructure on the project. They’re developing the RTP to go out for advertisement. To get bids for the work. They’re in the process of developing it this week.”

LKC is a civil engineering, landscape architecture and surveying firm out of Aberdeen. An RFP is a request for technical proposal, or solicitation document used in a sealed bid.

“Right now, it will be a two-phase approach,” Lowry added. “The town will be responsible for the infrastructure. We have a $300,000 grant written specifically for the infrastructure of the project.”

The town received the Disaster Recovery Grant Agreement money through the N.C. Office of State Budget Management.

Earlier this year, Bladenboro also received a $900,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration that is earmarked for the downtown revitalization project. The local match for that awarded grant, which has been set aside, is $600,000.

Initially, the overall cost of the Bladenboro Town Square was expected to be less than $1.5 million, but Chuck Heustess anticipates that the projected price will increase due to higher construction costs in this coronavirus era.

“These grants were applied for before COVID,” said Heustess, the director of the Bladen County Economic Development Commission, as well as Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial. “There are just over 6,000 feet in each building. Unfortunately, construction prices are dramatically up.”

To date, the town has leveled the block of buildings at the corner of South Main and West Railroad streets where a rendering of the Bladenboro Town Square is posted. That site is the former location of the Bladenboro Housing Authority, a pharmacy, a barbershop and an insurance agency — a combination of different buildings.

The sandy tract of land in the downtown district has since been cleared except for spotty patches of summertime weeds. Short black fencing cordons off the future site of the Town Square, which will be built by the railroad tracks and across Main Street from the stately red-brick Bridger Co. building.

“It’s going to be mixed use,” Lowry said. “A restaurant, doctor’s office, a barbershop, a beauty shop, a gift shop. It’s a business incubator concept in the central business district. This is an opportunity for economic development. You’re talking about a $1 million project in the middle of town. It’s a great opportunity for the town to grow.

“My main thing is to get it built as quick as possible,” he said. “Right now, we want to build it first, and they come.”

Heustess said the goal has been to build something new that looks like other buildings in the downtown area.

“We’ve tried to build something to fit the period of the other downtown facilities. Like mid-century,” he added. “These are going to be raised above the floodplain. These buildings will be higher than the floods with Matthew and Florence. A really cool thing there will be a composite deck that connects the two buildings. So you can easily shop or visit the businesses at both buildings on one level sidewalk.”

The $300,000 grant money from the Disaster Recovery Grant Agreement “is basically a grant to help the town’s recovery from the damage” from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, Heustess said. The storms devastated the municipality, and Bladenboro was left with dilapidated buildings and only a fraction of its businesses.

“The original idea about this came out of the first hurricane,” he noted. “Boost the ’Boro was trying to reinvigorate the downtown. They were taking incremental steps.”

Boost the ’Boro is a nonprofit organization that does things to improve the quality of life for people in Bladenboro.

Don White serves as an officer with Boost the ’Boro and also chairs the advisory board of the county’s Economic Development Commission. He pointed out that a daily average of 6,000 cars run north and south under the downtown’s sole traffic light.

“You’ve got to have a reason to stop,” he said. “The new Town Square offers visitors and townspeople an opportunity to stop and make purchases. There’s not really anything that would stimulate people to stop. The idea is this location would be a catchpoint for travelers.”

Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, which will own and manage the buildings, should be bidding the construction within the next 30 days, according to Heustess. Bladen’s Bloomin’ promotes economic development in the county.

“The town wants to revitalize downtown,” he said. “It’s empty, and the buildings are falling down. Our endeavor is to help the town build back.”

Teresa Lolli, 49, and the owner of the women’s apparel shop Lolli’s On Main, said she hopes the Town Square will be beneficial to the town. Lolli’s On Main operates a few stores down from the future constrction site.

“Simply because people in this town have to go to other towns to shop or do business,” she said from her store on Main Street. “We’re trying to bring back business to Bladenboro.”

Like White, Lolli is a member of Boost the ’Boro.

“If people will support all of the current and future businesses,” she surmised, “Bladenboro will be blooming again.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or michaelfutch@bladenjournal.com.