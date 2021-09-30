Bladenboro police, family in search of missing 15-year-old girl

BLADENBORO — Police here are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to find a 15-year-old missing girl last seen on Friday in Bladenboro.

Aloni Janae Wade, of Bladenboro, was reported missing the following Monday.

Wade is a light-skinned, biracial female with black hair and red braids, according to Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell. She also has a nose piercing and a scar on her forehead.

She is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 in height and weighs about 120 pounds.

“It’s going to be a runaway,” Howell said. “I don’t have any leads right now.”

Wade is the daughter of Tracey Reinecker of Bladenboro and Zeb H. Wade of Colorado.

“I want to find my granddaughter,” said her grandfather, the Rev. David Wade. “We’ve got to have more help to find her.”

A news conference is scheduled in Bladenboro for 1 p.m. today.

If you recognize the teen from her photo and have seen Wade since she went missing, please call the Bladenboro Police Department at 910-863-3333.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.