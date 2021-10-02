Elizabethtown council OKs $2M grant request, part of $47.6M regional wastewater treatment system

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here unanimously authorized the filing of an application for Community Development Block Grant — Infrastructure funding that would be used for the regional sewer project during a special meeting held virtually on Thursday afternoon.

The vote was 5-0 to submit the application.

Councilman Ricky Leinwand was not in attendance.

Town Manager Dane Rideout, who urged the council to approve the resolution during the 10-minute meeting, said E.L. Robinson Engineering out of Raleigh had been hired to handle the regional wastewater treatment project.

“One of the reasons we went after them, one of the better reasons we asked them,” Rideout told the council members before the vote, “they were able to move quickly on my CDBG Community Block Grant — Infrastructure grant. And, of course as you know, CDBG grants go for low-to-moderate incomes. This project we’re doing, we estimate regionally that about 40 percent will apply to folks who are in that category.

“We’ve been working with them for the last three weeks,” he said of the engineering firm. “Since we’ve approved them, they have put this together. We literally have a 4 o’clock deadline today, and we’re going to run this thing up to Raleigh, if approved by the board.”

The application on behalf of the town requests a $2 million grant, Rideout said, adding that the funding would be in addition to what he thinks will be an allocation from the state budget for the proposed “expansion piece.”

“This is for rehabilitation, and honestly, paying for engineering services,” Rideout said. “And the $13 million will be for the expansion piece. That’s the two differences with that. This is a good news piece. If we’re successful in gaining this, this means we’ll be putting approximately $15 million into Elizabethtown’s wastewater treatment system, and that’s through grants so we don’t have to leverage those through bonding or rate increase to our citizens.”

Part of the application process is the resolution, according to Rideout.

“Elizabethtown and Bladen County are pursuing a regional wastewater treatment system project,” the town said in a description of the project. “The project involves the repair, upgrade and expansion of the Elizabethtown Wastewater Treatment Plant and the construction of the town of Dublin, Bladenboro, (Phase 1) White Lake (Phase 2) and development of Baytree Lakes (Phase 3) wastewater transmission system.”

The preliminary estimated capital cost of repairing, upgrading and expansion of the Elizabethtown wastewater treatment plant and the White Lake, Bladenboro and Baytree Lakes wastewater transmission system is $47,650,000, the town said.

On Monday, a follow-up public hearing is planned for the CDBG-I Community Block Grant. But Rideout noted that the public hearing did not need to be part of the original submission.

“And then we’re part of the waiting game for the federal government to approve,” he said. “It’s all about going after other people’s money. I highly recommend that the board support this resolution so we can submit this application today.”

Councilman Herman Lewis then made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Councilman Howell Clark.

No one from the general public submitted prepared comments for the accompanying open forum on the grant funding.

According to the resolution by the town, “The Town of Elizabethtown has need for and intends to construct and upgrade a wastewater treatment works project described as replacement of outdated and more than 40-years-old treatment facility to include general demolition; replacement of the entire headworks to include a new equalization basin, new bar screen, new screw pump, new grit chamber, and new electrical wiring; new blower motors, new diffuser piping; replacement of the emergency generator; construction of new sludge drying beds and a sludge press; removal of the (town’s) outdated aerator basins and clarifiers; and installation of a new SBR treatment unit.”

The sequencing batch reactor is a fill-and-draw activated sludge system for water treatment. In this system, wastewater is added to a single batch reactor, treated to remove undesirable components and then discharged, said internet sources.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.