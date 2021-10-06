Elizabethtown gets started on updating land-use plan

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here met Tuesday in the Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field for a work session to largely discuss the update of a land-use plan.

Every town is supposed to have a land-use plan, said Assistant Town Manager Pat DeVane. It appears that the last one completed for Elizabethtown was in 1996.

Last year, the N.C. General Assembly passed N.C. G.S. Chapter 160D legislation that requires any weaknesses of a municipal’s land-use plan be improved and updated, according to DeVane.

“We have until July 1, 2022 to get it done,” he said.

DeVane described the council’s gathering at the airport as a “visioning meeting” with the town leaders looking into the future.

“Last night was meant to update the land-use plan,” he said Wednesday morning. “We just started. Last night was just the beginning.”

The three-hour meeting was accessible to the public via the internet application Zoom.

The town has retained the engineering company WithersRavenel of Cary to offer guidance on the overhauled land-use plan. The firm’s Daniel Rauh coordinated the work session in order to analyze the topics and develop a list of action items and needs.

In the agenda for the meeting, Town Manager Dane Rideout wrote, “The Town of Elizabethtown’s Land Use Plan will serve as a roadmap for its future. Once adopted, this document will be utilized as a reference for policy and development decisions. Under the new N.C.G.S. Chapter 160D legislation, all municipalities that wish to continue enforcement of zoning will be required to adopt and reasonably maintain a Land Use Plan by July 1st, 2022.”

For Elizabethtown, Rideout wrote in the agenda, the first step in the development of the land use plan will be a work session by the Town Council. This work session will help identify strengths and opportunities for growth amongst the topics of community character, land usage, economic development, parks and recreation, utilities and transportation.

“Council will work with Town staff and a consultant,” he stated, “to analyze these topics and develop a list of action items and needs to ensure that the Town develops intentionally and holistically.”

DeVane called Tuesday’s meeting “a general discussion on different subjects.”

In other business, the six-member council unanimously approved an amendment to the town’s truck route ordinance. Rideout recommended that the amendment be passed.

Based on the amendment, Swanzy Street shall be used as an alternate truck route for all trucks traveling between Peanut Road and U.S. 701.

On Monday, during a public hearing portion of the council’s regular meeting, a resident voiced concerns on Swanzy Street being selected as the alternate route because of a children’s daycare located at the corner of Swanzy and Morehead streets. On Wednesday, Rideout reported that cautionary signs “are going up today” outside the business to forewarn any truck drivers using the alternate route.

The council was unable to take action on the amendment on Monday because the meeting was held virtually and there is a state-law required 24-hour waiting period following the public hearing.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.