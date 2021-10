CLARKTON — The annual fundraiser of the Clarkton Beautification Committee is Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fish fry will feature delicious spots, a release says.

The historic Clarkton Train Depot is the site, at 81 N. Elm St. Cost is $10 per plate, and includes a dessert and beverage.

To call ahead with an order, phone Linda Rivenbark at 910-234-0979.

All proceeds benefit the beautification projects in Clarkton.

