ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, school cafeterias, pre-kindergarten and nutrition facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Cindy’s, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 30.

• Rondaveu Pizzeria, 97.5 percent, White Lake, on Sept. 2.

• Ski Burger, 96 percent, White Lake, on Aug. 2.

• Grandma’s Kitchen, 95.5 percent, Clarkton, on Sept. 27.

• Hwy 41 Grill, 95 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 14.

• The Corner Cafe, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 28.

• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 94 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 15.

• B&C Catering, 94 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 18.

• Christopher’s Steakhouse, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 28.

• Diamond Daves, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 20.

• The Log Cabin, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 30.

• Que-T Butts, 92.5 percent, Dublin, on Sept. 22.

• No. 1 Chinese, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 29.

• Burger King, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 3.

• China Town, 90 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 16.

The following are those grades for school cafeterias:

• Bladenboro Middle School, 100 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 20.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 24.

• Plain View Primary School, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Sept. 1.

• East Arcadia School, 99.5 percent, Riegelwood, on Sept. 13.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 14.

• Bladenboro Primary School, 99.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 24.

• East Bladen High School, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Sept. 27.

The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten facilities:

• Plain View Primary School, superior, Tar Heel, on Sept. 1.

The following are those grades for nutrition site facilities:

• Bladenboro Congregate, 99 percent, Bladenboro, on Sept. 14.

• Lower Bladen Community, 98 percent, Kelly, on Sept. 29.

• East Arcadia School, 96 percent, Riegelwood, on Sept. 13.

• Baltimore Senior Center, 95.5 percent, Council, on Sept. 21.

