ELIZABETHTOWN — Citizen cafe meetings are the next step in a process by Bladen County commissioners to develop a strategic plan.

Two meetings, each at 6 p.m., are scheduled.

On Oct. 19, participants can interact virtually through the internet application Zoom. A link has not yet been provided; email medwards@bladenco.org to preregister and get the connection.

On Oct. 26, participants can attend in person at the auditorium of Bladen Community College in Dublin.

Fountainworks is the firm assisting the county, and will facilitate each meeting. The goal, a release says, is “to provide a venue for robust conversations that focus on the priorities of the community” across six focus areas: environment and agriculture, health, education, economy, safety, and infrastructure.

More information is available by calling the Bladen County government offices at 910-862-6700.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.