Roger L.T. Grunder had a wish that every homeless or person of need could keep warm in the cold months. Roger knew that having a blanket or sleeping bag would make the difference in their lives. When one is warm at night, they can rest giving them the ability to face a new day with hope.

Roger wanted to give people hope and encouragement. Roger knew such a small simple act would impact people’s lives. Roger would wonder how he could bring his wish to life. Roger would sit in front of the Bladen Journal office when it was located at 138 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Mr Curt Vincent of the Journal spoke to Roger, and they became friends. Mr. Curt agreed that “Roger’s Wish” was an admirable one. To Mr. Curt’s surprise, he discovered that Roger was a homeless person himself. Details were worked out and put into action when Roger was killed in an auto accident.

The accident left Mr. Curt with a saddened heart and wonder as to what to do with the blankets that had been collected. Mr. Curt contacted me, Mariea Bryant, Roger’s sister, and asked if it would be OK to name the project “Roger’s Wish” and make it an annual event in honor of my brother. I agreed without hesitation. This was “Roger’s Wish” and with the help of Mr. Curt and Roger’s family, “Roger’s Wish” has become a reality.

Mr. Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal has kept the annual collection going helping the reality to remain. The annual “Roger’s Wish” has grown from the front window of the Bladen Journal office to the Bladen County Public Library on Cypress Street. Every year or so we manage to gain a new collection site. I truly thank all who are involved with “Roger’s Wish” for the warmth of a person’s love felt by so many yearly.

Keeping others warm,

Mariea Bryant and Family

In memory of Roger L.T. Grunder, Sept. 16, 1973-Aug. 30, 2013

This story authored by Mariea Bryant, special to the Bladen Journal.