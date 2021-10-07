This weekend five years ago, slow-moving Category 1 Hurricane Matthew thwacked and drenched slabs of southeastern and eastern North Carolina with torrential rains during a long and destructive journey.

Three people died — though some sources indicate two — and more than 250 homes were flooded in Bladen County, with 50 completely destroyed. Nearly 100 county roads were reported flooded, with 39 total washouts, at the height of the storm’s damage.

During a 48-hour period, about 11,000 homes lost power in the county, and up to 18 inches of heavy rainfall inundated areas in eastern and central North Carolina.

“We’re talking Floyd levels,” former Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw said at the time in 2016, referencing the powerful hurricane from September 1999. “This flood is going to be only second to a flood in 1943.”

Among the major concerns for county authorities were the Cape Fear River, South River and Black River, the latter of which received additional water caused by a dam break in Sampson County.

The Cape Fear River, like the Lumber, Neuse, Tar and Cashie rivers, all spilled over their banks and remained at flood stage for two weeks. At William O. Huske Lock and Dam on the northern end of the county near Tar Heel, the Cape Fear crested at 68.46 feet on Oct. 10, 2016, the second-highest level in history behind the 1945 Homestead Hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

“You know at that time, it was a huge deal. It had a huge impact,” Kinlaw recalled of Matthew. He now serves as deputy director of Emergency Management for Harnett County.

“A lot of flooded homes. Quite a few days without power. We thought it was just terrible. We were trying to make it,” he said. “It was where we had to make sure the folks got food. There were out-of-state teams to help us. The National Guard folks were here. We had to make sure where everybody needed to be, responding to where they needed to go.”

The National Guard and a swift water rescue team were stationed at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethtown and deployed numerous times, the Bladen Journal reported in October 2016.

Matthew landed in South Carolina on Oct. 8, 2016, before bullying its way through this part of the state. According to most estimations, between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell over that October weekend.

So severe was the damage that, on that Saturday, Oct. 8, the newspaper reported, about 180 people fled their homes to take cover in one of the four shelters set up throughout Bladen County.

Over that Oct. 8 and 9, Bladen County Emergency Services received calls for 91 impassable roads, the Bladen Journal reported. Of those, 28 completely gave way or washed out, many of them bridges. On the following Monday morning, Emergency Services was still receiving calls about roads that were continuing to collapse in the wake of Matthew.

One such collapse claimed the lives of two of Matthew’s victims on Oct. 8. Shawn Dale Kemp, 44, and Juwan Rolando McKoy Carter, 22, were traveling down Rosindale Road in Clarkton when the road gave way and submerged the vehicle, trapping them inside. The driver of the vehicle escaped to safety, the newspaper said.

”It was a big deal,” Kinlaw repeated last month of the storm, “but it’s all clouded by Hurricane Florence. We thought we had a bad Matthew, but we didn’t know Florence was coming up the road. I feel like the storms run together.”

And that seems to be a common sentiment echoed among some of the citizenry of Bladen County.

Hurricane Florence would follow Matthew two years later, delivering yet a second significant setback for Bladen and its then-30,000-plus residents.

As for the flooding, Bladen County Manager Greg Martin said, “It was more around the county than in town.” He was referring to Elizabethtown, which fortunately is situated on the higher side of the Cape Fear.

The county’s communications system went down during the hurricane, as authorities temporarily lost contact via land lines, cellphones and 911 services, he said.

Across North Carolina, at least 26 people lost their lives — the most of any state in the path of the storm. Statewide, 100,000 homes, businesses, and government buildings sustained damage estimated at $4.8 billion, reads a 2017 Bladen County Hurricane Matthew Resilient Redevelopment Plan. At its peak, 3,744 individuals fled to 109 shelters across the region. More than 800,000 households lost power and 635 roads were closed, including the major east-west and north-south corridors.

“In a large disaster like Matthew,” Kinlaw said, “rural counties don’t have the staff it takes to get things done. In the county, there may be four rescue boats, but at the height of Hurricane Matthew, we needed 10. We needed to be leaning on out-of-county and out-of-state resources. It’s a must for a rural county. And that goes for managing in the Emergency Operations Center, and working with the water teams and folks we normally don’t deal with: USDA folks, wildlife, federal resources, the Salvation Army, Red Cross. It got done, and there were some awesome town employees and volunteers who made that happen.”

Though it may be hard to fathom five years down the road, current Bladen County Emergency Services Director Nathan Dowless said, “There are still a number of things that’s going on from Hurricane Matthew.”

At the time, the Bladenboro native Dowless volunteered with Kinlaw and the county’s Emergency Operations Center for a week or two.

“I was kind of like the liaison between the fire departments and the EOC,” he said. “When someone called in and needed to be rescued or something like that, we kind of coordinated that with who was here. To be honest, they both run together. I remember a whole lot more about Florence than I do Matthew. I know they were two years apart, but it seems like they were back to back. It was almost deja vu.”

Like Kinlaw, Dowless remembers Matthew as being a bad storm, with the county reaching the 500-year flood mark.

“At the time, it was probably the worst we had ever been a part of,” he said. “Bladenboro, Clarkton, Kelly, the Rowan area all got hit pretty hard. We probably pulled hundreds of people that went around barricades and roads that thought they could drive through the floodwater. And probably rescued that many more from their homes …”

Those communities referenced by Dowless fall into low-lying areas of the county.

“They were devastated,” Martin said.

To make matters worse, the storm proved to be slow-moving while dumping widespread rainfall.

On Oct. 8, 2016, Bladen County was pounded with moderate-to-heavy rain from Matthew, said Dowless, while perusing situation reports from the storm. Winds were said to be about 10 to 20 mph around noon. By 5:30 p.m., that same day, winds had strengthened to 20 to 40 mph and moderate-to-heavy rainfall continued to produce severe flooding in spots.

The following day, on Oct. 9, Dowless said, the rain stopped around midnight, and the winds had dropped to approximately 10 to 15 mph.

But on Oct. 11, authorities’ concerns over the rivers were substantiated: The water started rising.

A lot of the county’s power grids, the main substations in Bladen, ended up under water.

“We had to kind of wait for that water to subside a little bit,” Dowless said. “Power got restored to the EOC and Bladen County Hospital on that day. That one day, we delivered about 15,000 bottles of water; we had voluntary evacuations.”

By the 14th or 15th, power was close to being fully restored in the county, according to Dowless.

“We had some issues with getting dialysis patients because we’re on an island,” he said. “But it was more of an issue during Florence than it was with Matthew.”

Charles Russ, the 63-year-old owner and operator of Kelly General Store in Kelly, said his community of about 680 residents “didn’t have any problems in ’16,” alluding to Matthew’s path five years back. “We got a little bit of water, but not much. We had some limbs down. But ’18 was another matter.”

The Kelly community lies in close proximity to the Cape Fear and Black rivers.

Russ recalled having three generators running to keep the store going through the worst of it.

He did say that an engorged Matthew caused severe flooding around the intersection of N.C. 210 and N.C. 53, to the east of Kelly, in the southern portion of Bladen. Floodwaters there rose to roughly 14 inches — to where it begins to cross over the highways.

“You hear people talking about the flooding in Ivanhoe,” he said from behind the counter of his community store, just off N.C. 53. “The Rowan community lost about six or seven houses.”

Among them was the home of 70-year-old Chester Brown.

“Three feet of water in my house,” Brown said. “I had it 9 feet off the ground on pilings on the Black River. Got rid of it.”

He now lives in another house in the same community.

Around 11 p.m. on that Sunday night, Oct. 9, a voluntary evacuation was issued for the Black River and South River areas after emergency officials took a helicopter tour to assess damage, the Bladen Journal reported.

“The sheriff came by and told us to leave. They said the water is coming,” Brown said.

Other than himself, he volunteered a litany of Rowan residents who lost their homes in the 2016 hurricane: Jack Applewhite, Wes Johnson, Crandal Brown, Chester Barnhill, Eric Bryant, Bobby Lane. Matthew’s floodwaters also damaged the Rowan Country Store. Once the establishment was rebuilt, Hurricane Florence flooded the store again.

The Rowan Country Store was no more.

Since Hurricane Matthew, Russ surmised, people in the Kelly community have started to pay attention to the weather and what’s going on with the Cape Fear, further up river.

“They didn’t use to like they do now,” he said.

Parts of the town of Bladenboro were steeped deep in water.

“It was chest high at the stoplight. My daughter owns Down East Pest Control almost to the stoplight there in Bladenboro, and it was almost chest high in there,” said Charles Ray Peterson, a Bladenboro resident and member of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners. “There were cars almost completely covered in water. The Fire Department had these military trucks. They had to go in and get people off the top of their houses. There was a lot of rescue and stuff going on. It got bad.”

The town in the western part of the county lost businesses, including a restaurant, thrift store, barbershop and dry cleaners in the storm, Peterson said.

“It almost got into the Fire Department,” he said. “I think they lost two or three vehicles in that hurricane. Fire department did. Where the water rushed the trucks.”

Five years later, the town has never fully recovered from the powerful storm. Matthew, along with Florence in 2018, left its mark on the community of less than 2,000.

“Now,” Peterson said, “we’re in the process of trying to rebuild the town back.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.